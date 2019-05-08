Neymar of Paris Saint Germain was limited this season due to a foot injury he sustained in January. He returned to the club in April. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. was star-struck after meeting actor Will Smith on Wednesday in Paris.

Neymar was on his phone on a couch in a hotel room when Smith walked in. The Paris Saint-Germain star's eyes opened wide and he screamed "whoa" before dropping the phone and leaping to his feet. Neymar shook Smith's hand as the Aladdin actor greeted him.

"What's up, man," Smith said. "It's a pleasure."

Neymar was speechless before he sat back down. He put his hands over his head in disbelief as he sat with Smith.

"One of the best days of my life. Nice to see you man," Neymar wrote for the caption on an Instagram video of the meeting. "Will Smith, you are the best."

Neymar also called Smith his "idol."

"What a surprise," Neymar wrote on his Instagram story.

Smith also posted about the Aladdin promotional tour in France and reposted Neymar's photos of the meeting on his Instagram account.

Neymar was limited this season due to a foot injury. He returned to action for PSG in April. Smith plays Genie in Aladdin, which hits theaters May 24.