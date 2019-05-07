Manchester City's Vincent Kompany recorded one of the most important goals of the season for his squad in a win against Leicester City on Monday in Manchester, England. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Vincent Kompany ripped a deep game-winning shot in Manchester City's win against Leicester City, putting the Sky Blues at the top of the Premier League.

Kompany's wonder goal came in the 70th minute of the 1-0 triumph on Monday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Liverpool and City have been neck-and-neck at the top of the league table all season. City now must win its last match of the season to secure the Premier League season title.

"We celebrate on the pitch today, it was nice to win last game at home. The last two or three months the support's been incredible," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

"Leicester are so dangerous. They wanted to play but I not expect to defend so deep. Of course we are so happy because no win would be almost impossible to win title. Players are mature and we have one more game."

The Reds and Sky Blues were scoreless after the first half whistle and took the tight matchup through 25 minutes of the second half before Kompany struck.

Fellow defender Aymeric Laporte passed on to Kompany from near midfield at the start of the scoring sequence. Kompany then dribbled up slowly toward the box, taking two touches to roll the ball forward. He used his third touch to blast a right-footed shot at the far post. The rip sailed into the top corner of the netting and over a diving Kasper Schmeichel for the game-winner.

The veteran defender was mobbed by his teammates by the corner flag after the possible league-clincher.

"I actually score a lot like that in training," Kompany told ManCity.com. "I got up this morning and said 'I'm going to do something special today' -- I did the same for the previous five games and nothing happened!"

"But today it did and it was a special moment because Leicester made it very tough."

City can officially win the Premier League by beating Brighton at 10 a.m. on Sunday at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England.