FC Cincinnati fires coach Alan Koch after 11 games in MLS

May 7 (UPI) -- First-year Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati has fired coach Alan Koch 11 games into the 2019 season.

FC Cincinnati announced Koch's dismissal on Tuesday. The club has two wins, two draws and seven losses this season and sits near the bottom of the league's Eastern Conference standings.

"After a series of recent issues and a team culture that had deteriorated, we determined that it's time to make a change to return a club-centered focus to the team," FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding said in a news release from the club.

FC Cincinnati is on a five-game losing streak and hasn't won a match since March 24.

"This decision is not driven by recent game results themselves, but rather the underpinnings that have led to those results," Berding said. "We have not come close to maximizing the talent we have in the dressing room this year, nor have we seen a foundation being built that will set us up for success this year and into next year. Our whole locker room is committed to our club goal of earning an MLS postseason bid, and we need to put them in the best position to do so."

Assistant coach Yoann Damet will serve as interim coach. Damet, 29, has served as the club's top assistant since joining FC Cincinnati in March 2017 from the Montreal Impact.

FC Cincinnati has scored an MLS-low eight goals this season. The club was awarded an MLS franchise in May 2018. FC Cincinnati extended Koch's contract in July to run through the 2020 season.

The Orange and Blue return to the pitch against the Impact at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.