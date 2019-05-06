Ho Ho Kahn, with Vincent Ho in he irons, wins Sunday's Group 3 Queen Mother Cup at Sha Tin in Hong Kong, boosting his cause for next season's Group 1 races. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club

May 6 (UPI) -- It was a big weekend for the 3-year-olds on the international racing scene with the Guineas at Newmarket in England and top fillies and mares meeting in Japan.

With the season winding down in Hong Kong, attention already is turning to 2019-20.

Here's a look:

England

Magna Grecia, racing with just two others on the stands side of the course, hit the front in the final furlong of Saturday's Group 1 Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and rolled on to win by 2 1/2 lengths over long shot King of Change. Skardu led the much larger center-track group and finished third overall. The favorite, Ten Sovereigns, finished fifth. Both Magna Grecia and Ten Sovereigns are trained by Aidan O'Brien, whose son, Donacha, rode the winner. Ryan Moore opted to partner Ten Sovereigns.

Magna Grecia, an Invincible Spirit colt out of the Galileo mare Cabaret, finished in 1:36.84 while making his first start of the year. He ended 2018 with a win in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy, formerly the Racing Post Trophy, at Doncaster and now has three wins from four starts. He is co-owned by Coolmore and the Niarchos family's Flaxman Stables.

O'Brien, who notched his 10th win in the race and third in a row, said Magna Grecia appears to be a miler.

"He's got very pacey and [Coolmore's] John Magnier always thought he'd be a miler, and he knows pedigrees like no one else," the trainer told Racing Post. "I'd imagine the Irish Guineas, and then the St James's Palace at Ascot, would be what they're thinking now."

O'Brien struck again Sunday in the Group 1 1000 Guineas as Hermosa made all and won by 1 length over Lady Kaya. The favorite, Qabala, was a neck farther back in third. Moore chose wrong again, opting to ride Just Wonderful, who finished sixth, as Wayne Lordan got the winning ride.

Hermosa, a daughter of Galileo, had two wins from seven starts as a 2-year-old but finished second behind only Royal Meeting in the Group 1 Criterium International at Chantilly in her final effort of 2018. The Guineas was her first start this year.

"Physically she changed a lot over the winter and really grew into a 3-year-old," O'Brien told Racing Post. "She's a very, very, very tough filly."

In other weekend action at Newmarket, Communique made all the going in the Group 2 Roaring Lion Jockey Club and won by 1 1/4 lengths over Defoe with the favorite, Coronet, relegated to fourth.

Japan

Japan's reigning juvenile champion, Admire Mars, ended a two-race losing streak while cutting back in distance in Sunday's Grade 1 NHK Mile for 3-year-olds at Tokyo Racecourse. The favorite, Gran Alegria, was caught in traffic in the straight, bumped a rival outward to get room but then finished fifth and was disqualified to sixth for the interference.

Admire Mars, a Daiwa Major colt with Mirco Demuro in the irons, was off a step slowly from gate No. 17, raced wide and gradually improved position after the field hit the long, uphill stretch run.

Midway down the stretch, Gran Alegria, under Christophe Lemaire, soundly bumped her outside rival, Danon Chaser, who in turn brushed with Admire Mars. The latter continued gamely and won by 1/2 length. Long shots Cadence Call and Catedral were second and third.

"Our draw was wide, his start wasn't so good and we had to race in a lower position than hoped," Demuro said. "But he just hates to lose. Once another runner came up next to him, he found his second wind. He's truly an amazing miler,"

The colt, bred by Northern Farm and owned by Riichi Kondo, won all four starts as a 2-year-old, all at 1 mile and culminating in the Grade 1 Asahi Hai Futurity. Gran Alegria, a Deep Impact filly, finished third in that race.

As a 3-year-old, however, Admire Mars was second in his season-opener, going 1,800 meters, and fourth in the Grade 1 Satsuki Sho or Japanese 2000 Guineas, at 2,000 meters.

Hong Kong

Looking for a newcomer for next year's big races? Check out 4-year-old Ho Ho Khan, winner of Sunday's Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Handicap at 2,400 meters at Sha Tin. With Vincent Ho in the plate for trainer David Hall, the New Zealand-bred advanced willingly from mid-pack to win by 2 1/2 lengths from Savvy Six. It was his first attempt at the rare, for Hong Kong, 2,400-meters trip.

The only remaining step at the distance is the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup at the end of May. But Hall said a more likely target would be the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase in December.

"I didn't discuss it with the owners but my intention would be to put him away now and hopefully he can mature a bit more and we might have a horse for December," Hall said. "There's still a lot of water to go under the bridge before that happens and we'll see with his prep runs in October how he's going and make a decision on what his future is. But he certainly looks like he's good enough to be there and warrant a solid prep for December."

Ho Ho Kahn finished fifth in this year's BMW Hong Kong Derby.