Portland Timbers trade Costa Rican midfielder David Guzman to Columbus Crew

Midfielder David Guzman (20) has made 54 appearances for the Costa Rica national team, including the 2018 World Cup. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- The Portland Timbers traded Costa Rican midfielder David Guzman to the Columbus Crew on Monday in exchange for an international roster spot.

"We are excited to welcome David to Columbus Crew SC," Crew SC president Tim Bezbatchenko said in a news release.

"David is a player who brings World Cup, Copa America, Concacaf Champions League and MLS Cup experience to the Club, and who will add depth to our midfield. Having worked with Caleb before, we believe David will quickly integrate into our squad and we look forward to his contributions to Crew SC."

Guzman, 29, had four goals and eight assists in 44 regular season appearances for the Timbers. The 12-year veteran played for Costa Rican First Division club Deportivo Saprissa from 2011 to 2016, before joining the Timbers. He also has 54 appearances for the Costa Rica national team.

The Timbers also acquired forward Brian Fernandez on Monday as a designated player in a transfer with Liga MX squad Club Necaxa.