LOUSIVILLE, May 4 (UPI) -- Country House won Saturday's Kentucky Derby thanks to the first race-day disqualification in the 145-year history of the race.

Maximum Security, previously undefeated and the winner of the Florida Derby, led all the way in the Run for the Roses and finished some 2 lengths in front of long shot Country House.

But the stewards, after more than 15 minutes of deliberation, ruled Maximum Security and jockey Luis Saez guilty of interference at the top of the stretch, handing the win to Country House.

Country House came into the Run for the Roses as winner of just one of six previous races. Maximum Security was undefeated in five earlier starts.

It appeared for two of the race's 2 minutes, 3 and 93/100 seconds that Maximum Security would keep his perfect record. But, while turning back a challenge from the inside, he ducked out sharply as he turned into the stretch. The quick move put several other horses in jeopardy and Flavien Prat, aboard Country House, claimed foul.

After examining tapes and interviewing the riders, the stewards ruled the infraction was serious enough to require a change in the order of finish.

"The winner kind of pushed me sideways," Prat said. "It really cost my momentum around the turn."

Saez admitted Maximum Security "came out a little," likely spooked by the roar of the infield crowd. "I grabbed him. He never put nobody in danger," Saez argued.

In fact, replays showed Maximum Security moved directly in front of another contender, War of Will, and it was only by chance their legs did not become entangled.

After all the action, the order of finish was Country House first, Code of Honor second and Tacitus third. Country House became one of the longest shots to ever win the Kentucky Derby, returning $132.40 for a $2 win bet.

Trained by Bill Mott, Country house came to Louisville as the winner of only a maiden race in January at Gulfstream Park. He then finished second in the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds, fourth in the Grade II Louisiana Derby and third in the Grade I Arkansas Derby to earn his way into the Churchill Downs starting gate.

Maximum Security, by contrast, started in the Derby undefeated in five previous races, including the Florida Derby. He started his career, however, in a $16,000 claiming race, meaning anyone could have bought him for that price. There were no takers.

The stewards' ruling cost Saez and trainer Jason Servis their first Kentucky Derby win.

"It was an odd way to do it and we hate to back into any of these things," Mott said. "It was a bittersweet way to do it but our horse ran well ... We'll just have to prove it in the future."

Dancer's Image finished first in the 1968 Kentucky Derby and later was disqualified as a result of a drug test. Maximum Security, however, was the first to be set down on the day of the race.