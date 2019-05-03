An exercise rider takes his horses to the track for early-morning training May 2 as they prepare for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Improbable had 5-1 odds
as of Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
A lone racing fan enjoys the calm and silence two days prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
A racing fan with a twin spires hat struggles to keep it straight at Churchill Downs. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
A large effigy of gonzo author and Kentucky Derby fan, the late Hunter S. Thompson poses with racing fans. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Spinoff had 30-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Vekoma had 15-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Steam raises off horses as grooms wash them down. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Vekoma grazes in the barn area. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Maximum Security had 8-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Vekoma tries to pull away from his groom. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Roadster had 5-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Cutting Humor had 30-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful Bodexpress had 30-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The twin spires at Churchill Downs are reflected in a fan's sunglasses. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
Workers prepare the paddock two days prior to the Kentucky Derby. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful War of Will had 15-1 odds Thursday morning. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Racing fans watch Kentucky Derby hopefuls as they exercise on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Omaha Beach gallops on the track during early-morning training as horses and jockeys prepare for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Wednesday. The Arkansas Derby winner was installed
Tuesday as the 4-1 favorite, but was scratched
from the field after an examination found a throat problem. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Trainer Richard Mandella looks over Omaha Beach after his morning workout. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby hopeful By My Standards gallops on the track during early-morning training. By My Standards won
the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby Stakes and the Maiden Special Weight earlier this year. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Maximum Security won
the Xpressbet Florida Derby in March. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Tacitus won
the Road to the Kentucky Derby Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial S. Presented by NYRA Bets earlier this year. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Code of Honor won
the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes in March. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Win Win Win gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Spinoff runs the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Cutting Humor gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Kentucky Derby won
at the Rebel Stakes in March. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Bodexpress reacts to his exercise rider as they walk the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Country House gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Vekoma won
at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in April. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Grooms for By My Standards cleans the horses saddle. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Formerly the Kentucky Derby early favorite Omaha Beach does some early-morning training on Tuesday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Trainer Richard Mandella talks about former favorite Omaha Beach before his morning workout. Mandella, who was 0-for-6 in the Run for the Roses, said earlier, "I've never had a 3-year-old doing this well this early." Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Plus Que Parfait, winner of the UAE Derby, gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
War of Will takes a turn on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Improbable goes for a run. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Tax gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Haikal gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Roadster gallops on the track. His trainer, Bob Baffert, has won five Kentucky Derbys. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Master Fencer gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Signalman walks on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Exercise riders clean their equipment after morning workouts. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Tactus walks the barn before his early morning gallop. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Omaha Beach is washed down by his grooms. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas watches his horse run the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Omaha Beach stands in his stall before his early-morning run. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Horses train on the track during early-morning workouts as they prepare for the Derby. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Horses train on the track during early-morning workouts. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo