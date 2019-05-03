Jockey Joel Rosario rides Game Winner for the victory in Breeders Cup Juvenile race at the 2018 Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on November 2, 2018. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Kentucky Derby hopeful Improbable gallops on the track during early morning training as they prepare for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Thursday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Improbable and Game Winner are among the betting favorites to win the 145th Kentucky Derby.

Both horses have 6-1 odds to win the race since former favorite Omaha Beach was scratched due to a throat issue. Haikal has also been scratched from the race due to an abscess in his left front foot.

The 2019 Kentucky Derby has a post time of 6:50 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

TwinSpires.com lists Game Winner as a 5-1 favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, according to its morning line odds on Friday. BetOnline.AG has Improbable and Game winner with equal odds to win. TwinSpires.com has Improbable and Roadster with 6-1 odds to win, while BetOnline.AG lists Roadster with 7-1 odds at winning.

Bovada has Game Winner listed as its lone favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, with Roadster as its second best bet. Improbable has the third-best odds at winning, according to the site. Bovada gives Maximum Security and Tacitus equal odds. Master Fencer has the longest odds at winning, according to Bovada.

Maximum Security, ridden by Jockey Luis Saez, and Tacitus (Jose L. Ortiz) each have 10-1 odds at winning, according to TwinSpires.com.

BetOnline.AG lists Code of Honor (8-1) and Maximum Security (9-1) as its next favorites to win the horse race.

Other Odds

BetOnline.AG: Tacitus (10-1), Vekoma (14-1), War of Will (16-1), Tax (16-1), By My Standards (16-1), Win Win Win (18-1), Bodexpress (25-1), Plus Que Parfait (33-1), Long Range Toddy (33-1), Spinoff (33-1), Country House (33-1), Gray Magician (50-1), Master Fencer (50-1).

TwinSpires.com: Code of Honor (15-1), Win Win Win (15-1), War of Will (20-1), Tax (20-1), By My Standards (20-1), Vekoma (20-1), Plus Que Parfait (30-1), Cutting Humor (30-1), Long Range Toddy (30-1), Spinoff (30-1), Country House (30-1), Bodexpress (30-1), Master Fencer (50-1), Gray Magician (50-1).

RELATED Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched with a throat problem

Bovad.lv: Game Winner (4-1), Roadster (4.5-1), Improbable (5-1), Maximum Security (8-1), Tacitus (8-1), Code of Honor (12-1), By My Standards (16-1), War of Will (16-1), Win Win Win (16-1), Vekoma (20-1), Tax (25-1), Bodexpress (28-1), Cutting Humor (28-1), Plus Que Parfait (33-1), Spinoff (33-1), Country House (40-1), Long Range Toddy (40-1), Gray Magician (50-1), Master Fencer (66-1).

Peculiar Props

There is a 15.8 percent chance or +500 odds we see a Triple Crown winner in 2019, according to BetOnline.AG.

The site also gives +2000 odds of Secretariat's record time being beaten from the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

First letter of name of winning horse: A through H (-175); I through Z (+145)

Will winner win wire-to-wire: Yes (+600), No (1,000)

Winning margin of victory: Over/Under 1.5 lengths

Winning time of 2019 Kentucky Derby winner: Over/Under 2:02.65

Horses, trainers prep for Saturday's Kentucky Derby