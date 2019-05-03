May 3 (UPI) -- Improbable and Game Winner are among the betting favorites to win the 145th Kentucky Derby.
Both horses have 6-1 odds to win the race since former favorite Omaha Beach was scratched due to a throat issue. Haikal has also been scratched from the race due to an abscess in his left front foot.
The 2019 Kentucky Derby has a post time of 6:50 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
TwinSpires.com lists Game Winner as a 5-1 favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, according to its morning line odds on Friday. BetOnline.AG has Improbable and Game winner with equal odds to win. TwinSpires.com has Improbable and Roadster with 6-1 odds to win, while BetOnline.AG lists Roadster with 7-1 odds at winning.
Bovada has Game Winner listed as its lone favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, with Roadster as its second best bet. Improbable has the third-best odds at winning, according to the site. Bovada gives Maximum Security and Tacitus equal odds. Master Fencer has the longest odds at winning, according to Bovada.
Maximum Security, ridden by Jockey Luis Saez, and Tacitus (Jose L. Ortiz) each have 10-1 odds at winning, according to TwinSpires.com.
BetOnline.AG lists Code of Honor (8-1) and Maximum Security (9-1) as its next favorites to win the horse race.
Other Odds
BetOnline.AG: Tacitus (10-1), Vekoma (14-1), War of Will (16-1), Tax (16-1), By My Standards (16-1), Win Win Win (18-1), Bodexpress (25-1), Plus Que Parfait (33-1), Long Range Toddy (33-1), Spinoff (33-1), Country House (33-1), Gray Magician (50-1), Master Fencer (50-1).
TwinSpires.com: Code of Honor (15-1), Win Win Win (15-1), War of Will (20-1), Tax (20-1), By My Standards (20-1), Vekoma (20-1), Plus Que Parfait (30-1), Cutting Humor (30-1), Long Range Toddy (30-1), Spinoff (30-1), Country House (30-1), Bodexpress (30-1), Master Fencer (50-1), Gray Magician (50-1).
Bovad.lv: Game Winner (4-1), Roadster (4.5-1), Improbable (5-1), Maximum Security (8-1), Tacitus (8-1), Code of Honor (12-1), By My Standards (16-1), War of Will (16-1), Win Win Win (16-1), Vekoma (20-1), Tax (25-1), Bodexpress (28-1), Cutting Humor (28-1), Plus Que Parfait (33-1), Spinoff (33-1), Country House (40-1), Long Range Toddy (40-1), Gray Magician (50-1), Master Fencer (66-1).
Peculiar Props
There is a 15.8 percent chance or +500 odds we see a Triple Crown winner in 2019, according to BetOnline.AG.
The site also gives +2000 odds of Secretariat's record time being beaten from the 1973 Kentucky Derby.
First letter of name of winning horse: A through H (-175); I through Z (+145)
Will winner win wire-to-wire: Yes (+600), No (1,000)
Winning margin of victory: Over/Under 1.5 lengths
Winning time of 2019 Kentucky Derby winner: Over/Under 2:02.65
