Kentucky Derby hopeful War of Will gallops on the track during early morning training Wednesday to prepare for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- This is the revised field for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, by post position with jockey, trainer, morning-line odds and brief resume:

1. WAR OF WILL. Tyler Gaffalione. Mark Casse, 20-1. Winner of the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds but then 11th in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. Tough post position.

2. TAX. Junior Alvarado. Danny Gargan. 20-1. Won the Grade III Withers at Aqueduct, then second in the Grade II Wood Memorial.

3. BY MY STANDARDS. Gabriel Saez. Bret Calhoun. 20-1. Won the Louisiana Derby at 22-1 odds, just his second career victory.

4. GRAY MAGICIAN. Drayden Van Dyke. Peter Miller. 50-1. Second in the Group 2 UAE Derby in Dubai.

5. IMPROBABLE. Irad Ortiz Jr. Bob Baffert. 6-1. Won the Grade I Los Alamitos Futurity, second in both a division of the Grade II Rebel Stakes behind Long Range Toddy and the Grade I Arkansas Derby behind Omaha Beach.

6. VEKOMA. Javier Castellano. George Weaver. 20-1. Third in the Grade II Fountain of Youth, won the Grade II Blue Grass.

7. MAXIMUM SECURITY. Luis Saez. Jason Servis. 10-1. Won the Grade I Florida Derby, undefeated in four career starts but started as a $16,000 claimer.

8. TACITUS. Jose Ortiz. Bill Mott. 10-1. Won the Grade II Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial.

9. PLUS QUE PARFAIT. Ricardo Santana Jr. Brendan Walsh. Finished 13th in the Risen Star, won the UAE Derby.

10. CUTTING HUMOR. Corey Lanerie. Todd Pletcher. 30-1. Won the Grade III Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico.

11. HAIKAL. Rajiv Maragh. Kiaran McLaughlin. 30-1. Won the Grade III Gotham at Aqueduct, third in the Wood Memorial.

12. OMAHA BEACH. Mike Smith, Richard Mandella. SCRATCHED.

13. CODE OF HONOR. John Velazquez. Shug McGaughey. 15-1. Won the Fountain of Youth, third in the Florida Derby.

14. WIN WIN WIN. Julien Pimentel. Mike Trombetta. 15-1. Third in the Tampa Bay Derby, second in the Blue Grass.

15. MASTER FENCER. Julien Leparoux, Koichi Tsunoda. 50-1. Won the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" on points despite not winning any of the four races in the series.

16. GAME WINNER. Joel Rosario. Bob Baffert. 5-1. Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner, second in both the Rebel and Grade I Santa Anita Derby.

17. ROADSTER. Florent Geroux. Bob Baffert. 6-1. Late bloomer won the Santa Anita Derby, defeating Game Winner. Smith rode all four previous starts.

18. LONG RANGE TODDY. Jon Court. Steve Asmussen. 30-1. Won his division of the Rebel but then a fading sixth in the Arkansas Derby.

19. SPIN OFF. Manny Franco. Todd Pletcher. 30-1. Second in the Louisiana Derby, third last year in the Grade II Saratoga Special.

20. COUNTRY HOUSE. Flavien Prat. Bill Mott. 30-1. Second in the Risen Star, fourth in the Louisiana Derby and third in the Arkansas Derby.

21. BODEXPRESS. Chris Landeros. Gustavo Delgado. Second in the Florida Derby. Gets into the field with the scratch of Omaha Beach.