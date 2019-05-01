San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture (L) had three goals in Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. He scored the go-ahead goal with 7:10 left in the third period. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- San Jose forward Logan Couture recorded his first NHL playoff hat trick in the Sharks' 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 Tuesday night.

Couture scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 7:10 left in the third period, as the Sharks took a 2-1 series lead over the Avs.

Couture opened the scoring with a goal late in the first period. He located a rebound and tossed a back-handed shot into the net. With the score tied 2-2 in the third, Couture tallied the game-clinching goal with a deceptive shot past Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer that clanged off the crossbar and entered the net.

The Sharks forward added his third tally on an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining. Couture has 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games this year. His nine goals are the most in the Stanley Cup playoffs during this postseason.

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon scored his fifth goal of the playoffs in the second period, and Matt Nieto registered his fourth goal. Sharks winger Timo Meier had a goal and two assists.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Denver.