Longtime Real Madrid keeper Iker Casillas has heart attack while training with Porto

May 1 (UPI) -- Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas had a heart attack while training with his club, Porto, on Wednesday and was rushed to a Portuguese hospital.

The club confirmed that the 37-year-old had the heart attack during a morning session at PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival, Portugal. Casillas is listed in stable condition.

"The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital," Porto said in a statement.

"Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved."

Casillas joined Porto in 2015. He began his youth career in 1990 with Real Madrid. He first appeared on Madrid's senior squad in 1999, before leaving for Porto. Casillas also has 167 appearances for the Spanish national team.

Madrid also released a statement regarding its former keeper.

"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to offer its full support to our beloved captain Iker Casillas," the statement said. "Iker Casillas has shown us how to overcome the most incredible challenges throughout his professional career, adding significantly to our club's successes.

"He's shown us that giving up has no place in our way of life and demonstrated time and again that staying strong during the hardest of challenges is the only path to victory. Real Madrid C. F. and all of madridismo look forward to seeing our legendary captain back in good health as soon as possible and we send him all the encouragement in the world."

Casillas' former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, also wished the keeper a quick recovery.

"Much strength my friend," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "I hope you get well soon."

Casillas was in the net for Spain's 2010 World Cup final victory against the Netherlands.

Roma knocked Porto out of the Champions League on March 6. Porto battles Aves in Primeira Liga play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.