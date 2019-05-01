Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky makes 36 saves as Columbus beats Boston Bruins

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets defeated the Bruins 2-1. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky continued his impressive postseason play in the Blue Jackets' 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 3.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves and held the Bruins to one goal in the third meeting of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The lone goal allowed by Bobrovsky came in the second period with 40 seconds left when the puck slipped under him and over the goal line. The goal originally was waved off, but a video review determined that it was a continuous play and the score, which was credited to Jake DeBrusk, counted.

Bobrovsky has a 6-1 record in seven postseason starts this year. He has a 1.88 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. Despite the goalie's strong play in the playoffs, Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo made a bold prediction that the former Vezina Trophy winner would crack.

"The secondary saves that he's making are very impressive, but he's going to crack at some point," Carlo told reporters. "I have a lot of faith that we're going to put pucks past him pretty soon. Credit to him [Tuesday], but overall I don't think it's going to last."

With Tuesday night's victory, the Blue Jackets won a second-round home game for the first time in franchise history. Boone Jenner and Matt Duchene scored Columbus' two goals.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Columbus.