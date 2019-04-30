Trending Stories

New England Patriots to trade TE Jacob Hollister to Seattle Seahawks
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul fined $35K for contact with referee
Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins' mother to be subject of new movie
NBA refs admit Warriors' Stephen Curry should have fouled out vs. Rockets
Titans teammates back Marcus Mariota as leader, 'excited for 2019'

Horses, trainers prep for Saturday's Kentucky Derby

California couple to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Homeland Security to seek more funding to handle border crossings
Company seeks 'Snoozeterns' to get paid testing beds
AOL co-founder Steve Case: Space Coast needs venture capital
Scientists accidentally designed an incredibly accurate ozone detector
 
