Sports News Kentucky Derby field given post positions By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer ( )

Kentucky Derby early favorite Omaha Beach does some early morning training on Tuesday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Trainer Richard Mandella talks about Kentucky Derby early favorite Omaha Beach before his morning workout. Mandella, who is 0-for-6 in the Run for the Roses, said earlier, "I've never had a 3-year-old doing this well this early." Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Plus Que Parfait, winner of the UAE Derby, gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo War of Will takes a turn on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Improbable goes for a run. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Tax gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Haikal gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Roadster gallops on the track. His trainer, Bob Baffert, has won five Kentucky Derbys. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Master Fencer gallops on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Signalman walks on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Exercise riders clean their equipment after morning workouts. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Tactus walks the barn before his early morning gallop. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Omaha Beach is washed down by his grooms. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas watches his horse run the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Omaha Beach stands in his stall before his early morning run. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Horses train on the track during early morning workouts as they prepare for the Derby. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo Horses train on the track during early morning workouts. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

April 30 (UPI) -- The field for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve, by post position with jockey, trainer, morning-line odds and brief resume: 1. WAR OF WILL. Tyler Gaffalione. Mark Casse, 20-1. Winner of the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds but then 11th in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. Tough post position.

2. TAX. Junior Alvarado. Danny Gargan. 20-1. Won the Grade III Withers at Aqueduct, then second in the Grade II Wood Memorial.

3. BY MY STANDARDS. Gabriel Saez. Bret Calhoun. 20-1. Won the Louisiana Derby at 22-1 odds, just his second career victory.

4. GRAY MAGICIAN. Drayden Van Dyke. Peter Miller. 50-1. Second in the Group 2 UAE Derby in Dubai.

5. IMPROBABLE. Irad Ortiz Jr. Bob Baffert. 6-1. Won the Grade I Los Alamitos Futurity, second in both a division of the Grade II Rebel Stakes behind Long Range Toddy and the Grade I Arkansas Derby behind Omaha Beach.

6. VEKOMA. Javier Castellano. George Weaver. 20-1. Third in the Grade II Fountain of Youth, won the Grade II Blue Grass.

7. MAXIMUM SECURITY. Luis Saez. Jason Servis. 10-1. Won the Grade I Florida Derby, undefeated in four career starts but started as a $16,000 claimer.

8. TACITUS. Jose Ortiz. Bill Mott. 10-1. Won the Grade II Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial.

9. PLUS QUE PARFAIT. Ricardo Santana Jr. Brendan Walsh. Finished 13th in the Risen Star, won the UAE Derby.

10. CUTTING HUMOR. Corey Lanerie. Todd Pletcher. 30-1. Won the Grade III Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico.

11. HAIKAL. Rajiv Maragh. Kiaran McLaughlin. 30-1. Won the Grade III Gotham at Aqueduct, third in the Wood Memorial.

12. OMAHA BEACH. Mike Smith, Richard Mandella. 4-1 favorite. Won his division of the Rebel, returned to win the Arkansas Derby. "Big Money" Smith rides him over his other regular mount, Roadster.

13. CODE OF HONOR. John Velazquez. Shug McGaughey. 15-1. Won the Fountain of Youth, third in the Florida Derby.

14. WIN WIN WIN. Julien Pimentel. Mike Trombetta. 15-1. Third in the Tampa Bay Derby, second in the Blue Grass.

15. MASTER FENCER. Julien Leparoux, Koichi Tsunoda. 50-1. Won the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" on points despite not winning any of the four races in the series.

16. GAME WINNER. Joel Rosario. Bob Baffert. 5-1. Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner, second in both the Rebel and Grade I Santa Anita Derby.

17. ROADSTER. Florent Geroux. Bob Baffert. 6-1. Late bloomer won the Santa Anita Derby, defeating Game Winner. Smith rode all four previous starts.

18. LONG RANGE TODDY. Jon Court. Steve Asmussen. 30-1. Won his division of the Rebel but then a fading sixth in the Arkansas Derby.

19. SPIN OFF. Manny Franco. Todd Pletcher. 30-1. Second in the Louisiana Derby, third last year in the Grade II Saratoga Special.

20. COUNTRY HOUSE. Flavien Prat. Bill Mott. 30-1. Second in the Risen Star, fourth in the Louisiana Derby and third in the Arkansas Derby.

21. (Also Eligible). BODEXPRESS. Chris Landeros. Gustavo Delgado. Second in the Florida Derby.