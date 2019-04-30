April 30 (UPI) -- ESPN will stop publication of ESPN the Magazine following its finale edition in September, the company announced Tuesday.

ESPN said its journalists will continue to create content as it moves away from paper publication and mailed magazines.

"Our journalists will continue to create the same exceptional content," ESPN said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving rapidly, and this requires ESPN to evolve as well. The only change here is that we are moving away from printing it on paper and sending it in the mail, following September's release of The Body Issue."

"Our data shows the vast majority of readers already consume our print journalism on digital platforms, and this approach will maximize our reach and impact," ESPN said. "In the future, we will explore releasing tentpole collections such as Body in special, differentiated print formats."

ESPN the Magazine launched in 1998. The company told Sports Business Journal that the move will not involve any layoffs on Tuesday. ESPN will still consider publishing print versions of special issues in the future.

Sources told Sports Business Journal and The Athletic that the magazine has lost money for the past several years. A source told The Athletic that the amount lost is in the "single-digit millions in recent years."

"It was not close to a break even proposition," a source told Sports Business Journal.