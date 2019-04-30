Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) led the NFL in rushing from the second time in his three-year career in 2018, running for 1,434 yards on 304 carries. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott helped a young fan smile after he was hit by a puck during the Dallas Stars' playoffs loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Elliott happened to be in the stands for the Stars' 4-3 setback in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The boy was behind the glass when an errant puck sailed into his area and smacked him during the third period.

Elliott got out of his seat and walked over to the boy. He pulled out his phone and took a few selfies with the fan before giving him a handshake.

Jaden Schwartz gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 1:27 into Monday's win. The Stars tied it on an Alexander Radulov goal with 2:48 remaining in the first frame. Tyler Bozak lit the lamp in the second period for the Blues, before Andrew Cogliano tied it once again for the Stars 13:06 into the third period.

Alex Pietrangelo gave St. Louis a 3-2 edge about a minute later, before Tyler Seguin tied it for the Stars at the 15:52 mark.

Pat Maroon scored the game-winner for the Blues with 1:38 remaining.

The Blues own a 2-1 lead in the series. The puck drop for Game 4 is set for 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Dallas.

Elliott's Cowboys begin OTA off-season workouts on May 21 and report to mandatory minicamp on June 11.