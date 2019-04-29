Manchester United goalie David de Gea has another brutal blunder, allows Chelsea goal

A mistake late in the first half from Manchester United keeper David de Gea (L) allowed Chelsea's Marcos Alonso to score the game-tying goal in a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Manchester United goalie David de Gea continued his brutal stretch of blunders in allowing another score during the Red Devils' draw with Chelsea.

The Red Devils owned a 1-0 lead before de Gea allowed the score from the Blues' Marcos Alonso in the 43rd minute of the 1-1 tie on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Juan Mata drew first blood for the home squad in the 11th minute. Striker Romelu Lukaku found left back Luke Shaw with a chipped pass into the box during that sequence. Shaw tracked down the feed before slapping a ball into the middle of the box, where it found Shaw. The Red Devils defender finished with a right-footed shot past Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

United played solid defense down the stretch in the first half, before de Gea's mistake proved costly. The star keeper blocked a blast from Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger at the start of the sequence, but he was unable to hold onto the ball.

The ball bounced right out to Alonso, who was running in at the near post. Alonso used his left boot for a one-touch shot around de Gea, hitting the far post and bouncing the ball into the net behind the keeper.

Neither squad could find the net in the second half, resulting in the draw. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and de Gea's teammates offered support for the keeper following the match.

"David's been unbelievable for this club and that just says everything about the supporters, because we do support each other," Solskjaer told reporters. "There's no chance that anyone can blame him for losing many points for us, so he's been unbelievable. He will admit himself he could have stopped that goal, but that is football. He has got to rise again, wake up tomorrow and look forward."

The blunder comes after de Gea had another brutal moment in Champions League play against Barcelona. Lionel Messi took a shot at the keeper in the quarterfinals and de Gea allowed the shot to roll under his body and into the net during that sequence.

Mata said his support for de Gea is "unquestionable," following Sunday's setback.

"His levels have been fantastic for this club," Mata told Sky Sports. "He has been the best player over the last years. The amount of points that he has saved us is incredible. We all have good and bad moments throughout our careers, but, for me, the important thing is how we react and he's determined to react positively, to do what he does best, which is being the best."

"I have 100 percent confidence in him -- we all have. Today he is not happy, we are not happy, but tomorrow morning he will come back to training with the best attitude as always."

United faces Huddersfield in another Premier League clash at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield, England. Chelsea battles Eintracht in the UEFA Europa League semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt, Germany.