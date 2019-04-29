Josef Sural began his senior career in 2008 at Brno. He joined Alanyaspor in January. File Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Czech soccer player Josef Sural died after his team bus crashed in Turkey, Turkish Super Lig team Aytemiz Alanyaspor confirmed Monday.

Sural, 28, was traveling on the private minibus with six teammates when the accident occurred. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

"Our Czech footballer Josef Sural was gravely injured when our private minibus carrying seven of our footballers had an accident coming back from an away game in Kayseri," Alanyaspor tweeted.

"Despite the Alanya Anadolu private hospital's best efforts, Sural couldn't be saved. May he rest in peace."

Sural joined Alanyaspor in January after a stint at Sparta Prague. The midfielder also made 20 appearances for the Czech Republic's national team.

"The Football Association of the Czech Republic has accepted with great grief the news that striker Josef Šural died tragically in Turkey," the Czech Football Association tweeted. "We'll never forget you, Pepo!"

Alanyaspor announced that it will hold a ceremony for Sural on Monday night. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected to attend the ceremony.

Alanyaspor had a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor in the Super Lig on Sunday at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri, Turkey.