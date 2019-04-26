Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney (C) has led the program to national championships in two of the last three seasons. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Clemson has signed football coach Dabo Swinney to a 10-year contract extension through the 2028 season.

Tigers athletic director Dan Radakovich announced the pact Friday. The $93 million contract surpasses the 10-year, $75 million deal Jimbo Fisher signed with Texas A&M following the 2017 season. Swinney will make almost the same amount annually as Alabama's Nick Saban.

Swinney,, 49, has a 116-30 record in 11 seasons at Clemson. He has two national championships, including January's thrashing of Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game.

He was the 2018 ACC Coach of the Year and the Woody Hayes Award winner as national coach of the year. He also won his third Paul "Bear" Bryant Award this season.

"I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program," Swinney said in a release from the school. "For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve -- to live up to 'Best is the Standard.'

"With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships and developing total student-athletes for years to come. Our sustained continuity in vision, people and culture has been a key ingredient to our success, on and off the field. I am thankful for the leadership we have at Clemson and appreciate all they do for Clemson football. I am truly blessed to be your head football coach."

Swinney spent five seasons as an assistant before being named interim coach of the Tigers in 2008. He took the job full time in 2009.