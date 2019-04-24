Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he wants to stay at the school for a long time. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher says he's staying as coach of the Aggies, despite the departure of the school's athletic director last week.

While Athletic Director Scott Woodward left for LSU, Fisher said he has no plans to follow after just one season on the job.

The coach said in an interview with TexAgs.com he is committed to the program after the team compiled a record of 9-4 last season.

"Scott was one of the reasons I came out here as far as the introduction and comfort level I had with him," Fisher said.

"But after being here, this place is phenomenal, and I plan on being here a long time. I love the people. I love the direction we're going. I love the commitment they have to excellence in all phases.

"I think this place is a very unique place and I plan on being here a long time."

Woodward served as the athletic director from January 2016 until he took the same position at LSU last week.

"I wish Scott and those guys the best, but we're here to do a job," Fisher said. "I was hired to do a job. I'm extremely happy."

Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M last offseason. He won a National Championship in 2013 as head coach at Florida State.