Stanley Cup 2019: Boston Bruins eliminate Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron (R) scored his third goal of the postseason in the Bruins' 5-1 win in Game 7 Tuesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7 to wrap up their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

It is the Bruins' second consecutive Game 7 victory over the Maple Leafs and third in three playoff series between the teams. Boston knocked Toronto out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Game 7 wins in 2018 and 2013. The Maple Leafs have lost six straight Game 7s on the road.

"Well, I think we've been there before," Bruins center Patrice Bergeron told reporters Tuesday night. "I think a lot of guys, we try to rely on our experiences, try to share that with other guys. Most of the young guys were with us last year and lived it also. So I think it's definitely a great character win for us tonight against a really good team."

The Bruins raced to an early 2-0 lead in the first period after goals from Joakim Nordstrom and Marcus Johansson. It was Nordstrom's second goal of the postseason and Johansson's first of the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs cut the deficit to 2-1 after John Tavares slipped a quick wrist shot by Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in the second period.

Boston forward Sean Kuraly added to the lead in the beginning of the third. He split between Tavares and Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey, crossed in front of Morgan Rielly and beat goalie Frederik Andersen to give the Bruins a 3-1 advantage.

Charlie Coyle scored his third goal of the postseason on an empty netter. Bergeron also added an empty-net goal late in the third to seal the Bruins' first-round win.

The Maple Leafs' loss means there are no Canadian teams remaining in the field. The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets suffered first-round exits. No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

Boston advances to play the Columbus Blue Jackets, who posted an upset victory over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round. The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the teams starts Thursday night.