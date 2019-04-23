April 23 (UPI) -- One of the nation's best boys high school basketball recruits is headed to North Carolina.

Cole Anthony announced his decision to join the Tar Heels Tuesday on ESPN. Anthony picked North Carolina over Oregon, Notre Dame and Georgetown.

Anthony is the No. 2 ranked recruit in the 2019 ESPN 100. He comes in at No. 4 on the Rivals 150 rankings and No. 3 on the Top 247 rankings, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-3 point guard from Oak Hill Academy (Va.) is the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony. Anthony was the top unsigned senior in the class of 2019.

"We ended up going with North Carolina," Anthony said on ESPN's Get Up! "We really pushed this decision back a lot. We really just kept looking at all our schools, and I just always ended up winding up going back to Carolina. It felt like a family to me. I love coach [Roy] Williams, coach [Hubert] Davis. If it was up to me, I'd be on campus tomorrow."

Anthony was the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. He averaged 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists last spring and summer for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit.

He joins fellow five-star prospect Armando Bacot as part of the Tar Heels' 2019 recruiting class.

Memphis signee James Wiseman is the No. 1 player in the 2019 ESPN 100. Duke -- who received a commitment from No. 29 recruit Cassius Stanley earlier this week -- has the top recruiting class in the country. The Blue Devils also have commitments from No. 5 player Vernon Carey Jr., No. 10 Matthew Hurt, No. 21 Wendell Moore and No. 36 Rejean Ellis.

The Tar Heels have the No. 9 class for 2019, according to ESPN.