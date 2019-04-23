April 23 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin avoided a sliding defender and beat Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek with a rocket shot to the blocker side.

Capitals defensemen Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov each were credited with an assist after a series of passes gave Ovechkin a prime scoring chance. The winger entered the zone along the boards and protected the puck from a diving Hurricanes defender.

After readjusting the puck from the defender's attempted poke check, Ovechkin flicked a quick wrist shot low to beat Mrazek. It was Ovechkin's fourth goal in the first-round series.

The goal gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the first period during Monday night's Game 6. Washington took the one-goal advantage into the first intermission, but the Hurricanes responded with four unanswered scores to force Game 7.

Teuvo Teravainen tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. Jordan Staal notched the go-ahead goal in the third, while Justin Williams and Dougie Hamilton clinched the 5-2 victory with scores in the final frame.

The Hurricanes and Capitals face off in the deciding final game of the series Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.