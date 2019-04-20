Ex-Miami coach Mark Richt: Program in 'better hands' without him

Former University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt says that he has no current plans to return to coaching after stepping away from the Hurricanes program. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI Photo | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Former Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt made his first public comments Saturday since his abrupt departure following the 2018 season.

"There's no easy time to do it for sure," Richt said.

"Especially when you're the head coach. That's the hardest part is how it affected other people. I felt it was the right time for me as a person, and I felt like Miami would be in better hands."

The Hurricanes went 7-6 in 2018 under Richt, losing to Wisconsin 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

Three days later, the 59-year-old coach announced his retirement. He will be part of the new ACC Network as a studio analyst starting in 2019.

Richt came to Miami after he was fired at Georgia following the 2016 season. In 15 seasons as coach of the Bulldogs, his record was 145-51.

He went 26-13 in three seasons at Miami.

"It's been a wonderful ride..." Richt said Saturday of his time with Miami. "I think Miami got better as a program. It's in a good position to continue to be great again."

The Hurricanes hired Manny Diaz after Richt's sudden departure.