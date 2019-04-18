April 18 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Wildcats have added a top prospect with Bucknell Bison graduate transfer Nate Sestina joining the program.

The team announced the signing Thursday on the first day of the late signing period for players.

"It's been an amazing ride from Emporium (Pennsylvania) to Bucknell and everywhere in between, and it's surreal to think my college basketball career isn't over yet," Sestina said in a press release.

"I'm humbled to get started with Kentucky. I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, my teammates and [coach] John Calipari for this opportunity."

This past season with the Bison, the forward averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. He earned his degree at Bucknell and will move to Kentucky to finish his basketball playing career.

"I think everyone knows my stance on graduate transfers. We are only going to take someone if it's going to help both the kid and our program," Calipari said.

"I'm not going to take someone if they're not going to have an impact. After seeing what [Travis] Reid's move did for him this past season and how he helped our program, I told our staff if there are other kids in his situation that could benefit. Let's take a look at them.

"Nate falls into that scenario in that he's achieved what he set out to do and now wants to take this thing to the next level. I'm excited to get to work with him because he's where the game is going.

"He has the ability to play in the post but he can stretch you out, which gives us the ability to play a little different and open things up more. He's a great kid from a great family who wanted this challenge."

Kentucky will lose PJ Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson, who are leaving for the June NBA draft.