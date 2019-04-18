Couple uses Zion Williamson for dunking baby gender reveal

Zion Williamson of Duke University won the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year and Oscar Robertson Player of the Year awards Monday at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- A couple employed Duke star Zion Williamson for a unique gender reveal idea for their baby by having him dunk an exploding basketball.

The future 2019 NBA Draft lottery pick was on the Duke campus for the exploit. Duke Basketball posted footage of the dunk Wednesday on its Twitter account.

Nolan Elingburg, the associate director of Blue Devil Network , and his wife Danielle participated in the filming to find out if they are having a boy or a girl.

"Hi friends and family, we have a big announcement to make: we are having a baby," the couple said, before holding up a Duke onesie. "Now we just need to find out if it's a boy or a girl, so Zion, take it from here."

Williamson then ran in from the sideline with a small ball palmed in his right hand. He elevated and smashed in one of his signature dunks. The ball exploded in blue confetti, signaling the couple's baby boy.

The couple celebrated and took photos with Williamson, before sticking a piece of tape on the Blue Devils' mascot, reading: "It's a boy."

Williamson, 18, averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, en route to winning multiple Player of the Year awards, including the Wooden Award, ACC Player of the Year and Naismith Award. He was also a consensus first-team All-American and is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.