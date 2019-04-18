Canadian skier Dave Treadway dies after 100-foot fall into crevasse

April 18 (UPI) -- Canadian professional freeskier Dave Treadway died after falling about 100 feet into a crevasse on a glacier while skiing near Rhododendron Mountain in Pemberton, British Columbia.

Treadway's accident occurred Monday, according to the New York Daily News. His official website confirmed the news of his passing Tuesday. He was 34.

Mike Douglas, a close friend and fellow pro skier, said on Instagram "all I know is the world just lost an incredible human being and a wonderful family is suffering unthinkable grief."

"All my love to the Treadway family," Douglas wrote. "You will be deeply missed, Dave."

Treadway was skiing with a group of friends when he fell into the crevasse. His partners called for emergency responders and members of the Pemberton Search and Rescue team began rescue efforts that took about an hour, according to Outside.

His cause of death hasn't been officially released.

A GoFundMe page to support his family has generated about $200,000 in donations since it was created Tuesday. Treadway is survived by his pregnant wife, Tessa, and their two sons, Kasper and Raffi.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Treadway on Monday at Pemberton Secondary School.