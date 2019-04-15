Virginia guard Jerome declares for NBA draft

Virginia Cavaliesr guard Ty Jerome shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks guard Ehab Amin in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament. Jerome averaged 16.5 points per game and connected on 40 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. File Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Virginia basketball hero Ty Jerome is headed to the NBA, declaring Monday to enter the NBA Draft.

The junior made the announcement on Instagram explaining his decision to pass up his senior season with the Cavaliers.

"After talking to my family, coaching staff and thinking about it a lot, I've decided to forgo my senior year of college and declare for the 2019 NBA draft," Jerome said.

"From Day 1, I always dreamed about playing at this level since I picked up a basketball, playing in the ACC, playing against Duke and [North] Carolina. This program was everything I could have possibly dreamed of."

This past season, Jerome averaged 16.5 points per game, pulling down 4.2 rebounds and adding 5.5 assists.

The wing was a big force in Virginia's drive to winning the NCAA championship, scoring double digits in every single game the Cavaliers played.

He scored 24 points against Purdue in the Elite Eight, and then in the Final Four popped in 21 against Auburn.

In the Cavaliers title win over Texas Tech, he scored 16 points with six rebounds and eight assists in the 85-77 overtime win.

"I have had a ball in my hand basically since the day I was born. My dream has always been to play in the NBA," Jerome wrote.

"Therefore, after speaking with my family and coaches and giving it a lot of thought, I know it's the right time to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent. I will forever be a wahoo UVA, from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!"