Tiger Woods brings Serena Williams to tears with Masters win

Tiger Woods won his first Major since 2008 at the 2019 Masters tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- One of the most-dominant athletes of all-time paid respect to another, with Serena Williams thanking Tiger Woods for winning the 2019 Masters tournament.

Williams, 37, took to Twitter Sunday to voice her support for the 15-time major championship winner. Woods, 43, held off the world's top golfers by one stroke to capture his fifth Green Jacket on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

"I am literally in tears watching Tiger Woods ... this is Greatness like no other," Williams tweeted. "Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired. Thank you buddy."

Woods and Williams have a history of publicly supporting each other. They have exchanged Twitter support and attended each other's events.

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

In 2010, Williams wrote that she hoped to catch Woods' major championship total with her Grand Slam total.

"OK guys, I'm so serious," Williams tweeted. "I can't remember how many Grand Slams I have. I see that Tiger Woods has 14 and I've always wanted to catch him!"

Williams had 12 Grand Slams at the time of that tweet. She won 15 Grand Slams between Woods' 14th and 15th Major championship.

Ok guys I'm so serious. I can't remember how many grand slams I have. I see that Tiger Woods has 14 and I've always wanted to catch him!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 27, 2010

The next tennis Grand Slam is the 2019 French Open from May 26 to June 9 at Roland Garros in Paris. Woods' next chance to win a Major will be at the 2019 PGA Championship from May 16 to19 at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.