April 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' backup putter from the 2000 season sold for $88,809.60 at an auction.

The auction closed Saturday night at GreenJacketAuctions.com, with the winning bidder taking home the 2000 Scotty Cameron Newport II GSS. The Titleist putter had a starting bid of $10,000.

Woods used a different putter to win 10 times during the 2000 season, including three major titles at the British Open, U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Woods still owns his primary putter from that season. Green Jacket Auctions values that putter at $3 million to $5 million.

One of Woods' backup putters from 2015 was sold in a private sale for $60,000, according to Green Jacket Auctions. The golf memorabilia auctioneers dealt another Woods practice putter for $44,401 in its spring 2018 auction.

Woods won his fifth Masters title, beating the field by one stroke in the final round of the 2019 tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He now has 15 major titles, three behind all-time leader Jack Nicklaus.