Tiger Woods picked up his fifth Masters title Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- CBS Sports' coverage for the final round of the 2019 Masters was the highest-rated morning golf broadcast in 34 years, the network announced Monday.

Sunday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club posted a 7.7/21 rating/share. The round was also the highest-rated golf broadcast for any network since the final round of the 2018 Masters.

CBS metered market ratings data dates back to 1986. The first Masters tournament took place in 1934.

While the numbers might have set a new morning mark, CBS Sports' final round numbers were down, as the final round of last year's tournament posted a 7.9 rating. This year's final round had its tee times moved up earlier in the day due to inclement weather. Sunday's 7.7 rating for a final round was the second-lowest final round rating for a Masters since 2004.

Sunday's final round peaked from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with viewership spiking to 12.1. That time slot was when Tiger Woods was celebrating his victory and putting on his fifth Green Jacket.