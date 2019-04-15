Liverpool's Mohamed Salah rips screamer vs. Chelsea

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) is tied for the Premier League lead in goals at 19 scores on the season after scoring against Chelsea Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah took two quick touches before ripping a screamer into the fan post netting in the 53rd minute of a win against Chelsea.

The score helped the Reds to a 2-0 win against the Blues in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Salah worked with Jordan Henderson to help Sadio Mane draw first blood for Liverpool in the 51st minute. Salah added the clincher just two minutes later.

Liverpool fullback Virgil van Dijk spotted Salah on the right flank at the start of the play. The Reds defender lifted a long feed to his star teammate and Salah brought it down in front of a defender.

He took one touch to his left boot before a lightning-quick second tap with his right foot. The rapid move gave Salah a window between three defenders and he took advantage of the space by ripping a left footed shot toward the far-post netting.

The ball curled away from Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as he dove to attempt to make the save on Salah's shot.

"I don't think, I just feel!" Salah told Sky Sports. "Normally I shoot [with the] inside of the foot but this one -- because it's far [out] -- I just hit it with power.

"I was a bit lucky that the ball hit the net like that."

Salah is tied with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero for the most scores in the Premier League at 19.

"It blew me away," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of Salah's goal, according to the team website. "I was really happy. I saw it really well; maybe I saw it first the ball would go in. It was a really, really outstanding finish.

"And I don't want to minimize that but I loved the first goal exactly the same. It immediately reminded me of the 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund, only Hendo instead of Millie and Sadio instead of Dejan, but a similar situation with this wonderful cross in that area and really good team play. The performance was really good but to really make it happen you need the goals and we got them, all good."

The Reds return to Champions League action with a matchup against Porto in the second leg of the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.