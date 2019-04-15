Trending Stories

Masters 2019: Tony Finau makes history with 6-under 30 on front nine
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for 15th major championship
Orioles Chris Davis snaps historic hitless streak
Masters 2019: Masters officials adjust Sunday's start time due to weather
Masters 2019: Bettor wins $1.19 million on Tiger Woods' green jacket win

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

Latest News

'Married at First Sight' alum Jon Francetic engaged to show's counselor
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah rips screamer vs. Chelsea
Moon Jae-in calls for 'substantive' discussions with North Korea
Two more endangered right whale calves spotted off Massachusetts coast
Boeing awarded $14B for upgrades to B-1, B-52 Air Force bombers
 
Back to Article
/