Omaha Beach (red and white silks) rounds the first turn before taking the lead and winning Saturday's $1 million Arkansas Derby, qualifying for the Kentucky Derby. Photo courtesy of Oaklawn Park

April 15 (UPI) -- The qualifying races are over for the May 4 Kentucky Derby and, barring late withdrawals, the field of 20 is set.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who already has five Kentucky Derby trophies, not to mention two Triple Crown winners, has three horses in the field. One of those, Improbable, made it into the field with a runner-up showing in Saturday's Arkansas Derby. He is owned by the same group that campaigned Baffert's 2018 Triple Crown winner, Justify.

Owners Gary and Mary West have two in the Run for the Roses field -- Game Winner and Code of Honor.

One of the 20 spots in the starting gate was reserved for the winner of the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" -- Master Fencer. Two others made it to the Run for the Roses by finishing first and second in the UAE Derby in Dubai on World Cup night March 30.

A list of those qualified for the Kentucky Derby, Presented by Woodford Reserve, by points ranking, with trainer and major accomplishment on the Road to the Roses:

1. Tacitus, Bill Mott, Wood Memorial winner

2. Omaha Beach, Richard Mandella, Arkansas Derby winner

3. Vekoma, George Weaver, Blue Grass winner

4. Plus Que Parfait, Brendan Walsh, UAE Derby winner

5. Roadster, Bob Baffert, Santa Anita Derby winner

6. By My Standards, Bret Calhoun, Louisiana Derby winner

7. Maximum Security, Jason Servis, Florida Derby winner

8. Game Winner, Baffert, Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner

9. Code of Honor, Shug McGaughey, Fountain of Youth winner

10. Haikal, Kiaran McLaughlin, Gotham winner

11. Improbable, Baffert, Arkansas Derby runner-up

12. War of Will, Mark Casse, Risen Star winner

13. Long Range Toddy, Steve Asmussen, Rebel winner

14. Tax, Danny Gargan, Withers winner

15. Cutting Humor, Todd Pletcher, Sunland Derby winner

16. Win Win Win, Mike Trombetta, Pasco Stakes winner

17. Country House, Mott, Risen Star runner-up

18. Gray Magician, Peter Miller, UAE Derby runner-up

19. Spinoff, Pletcher, Louisiana Derby runner-up

20. Master Fencer, Koichi Tsunoda, "Japan Road to the Derby" winner

Should any of those not run, replacements in order of points standing would be:

21. Bodexpress, Gustavo Delgado, Florida Derby runner-up

22. Signalman, Kenny McPeek, Kentucky Jockey Club winner

23. Anothertwistafate, Blaine Wright, Sunland Derby runner-up

24. Sueno, Keith Desormeaux, Southwest Stakes runner-up

25. Bourbon War, Mark Hennig, Fountain of Youth runner-up