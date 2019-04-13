Masters 2019: Tony Finau makes history with 6-under 30 on front nine

Tony Finau suffered a nasty ankle injury celebrating a shot at last years Masters Tournament, but this year he's already the talk of the Masters with his play on day three. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Tony Finau made history during day three of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., tying a record by shooting a 6-under 30 on the front nine Saturday.

Finau had a chance to break the mark, but had to settle for the tie after missing a birdie putt on No. 9 that would've marked the first 29 on the first nine in Masters history.

The round shot by the 27-year-old Finau shot ties him with five other players who all shot 30 on the first nine at the Masters. The others were Gary Woodland (2014), Phil Mickelson (2009), K.J. Choi (2004), Greg Norman (1988) and Johnny Miller (1975).

Finau hit short birdie putts on Nos. 2 and 3 and had a tap-in putt for eagle on the par-5 eighth.

It was just last year that Finau sustained an ankle injury after celebrating a hole-in-one at the Par 3 contest, one day before the start of the first round of the Masters.

The record-breaking round put Finau right back in the thick of things to win the Masters, something that seemed unlikely after posting rounds of 71-70 on Thursday and Friday.