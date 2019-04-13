Masters 2019: Masters officials adjust Sunday's start time due to weather

Brooks Koepka and others enjoyed a beautiful day in Augusta, Ga., Saturday for the third round of the Masters Tournament, but Sunday the weather could get ugly calling for rain. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- With the potential of severe weather in the forecast Sunday, Masters officials have adjusted the tee times for the final round.

Officials announced that players will tee off in threesomes beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday from the Nos. 1 and 10th tees.

The leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m. Live coverage of The Masters on CBS will begin at 9 a.m.

It will be the first time since the first two rounds in 2005 that The Masters has used a two-tee start.

"The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount," said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

"We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone -- the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world."

The forecast in Augusta on Sunday is calling for rain throughout the day, with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds moving in about 4 p.m. ET.

The last time The Masters was completed on a Monday was in 1983.

"Given the competitiveness and drama of this year's tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow," Ridley said.