Masters 2019: Tiger Woods one shot behind five leaders after second round

April 12 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods remained in contention Friday after a strong second round in the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

The four-time Masters champion is one stroke behind the lead entering the final two rounds of the tournament. Woods hit a 4-under 68 to finish six under, trailing five halfway leaders. It's the closest he has been to the tournament lead through 36 holes since 2002.

Francesco Molinari, 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen sat atop the leaderboard at 7-under.

Woods birdied only one of the par-5s Friday and missed birdie chances at the third, 12th and 13th holes. The star golfer was also involved in a freak accident involving a security guard, but avoided a serious injury.

Woods rebounded with birdies at the ninth and 11th holes, and had a great shot at the par-3 13th before missing a putt after a 30-minute rain delay.

.@TigerWoods made six birdies during his second-round 68, putting him a single stroke behind the five co-leaders. #themasters pic.twitter.com/PYmBNh00Nm — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 13, 2019

Day has had to overcome a back injury that he sustained Thursday while leaning down to kiss his daughter on the practice green. The Australian golfer shot a 5-under 67 to move into a tie for first place.

Oosthuizen, the 2012 runner-up, put up a scorching 66 in the second round to grab a share of the lead entering the weekend. His score was the best of any player currently tied for the lead. Xander Schauffele, who moved to sixth place, had eight birdies Friday and finished with the tournament's best score of 65 through two rounds.

Bouncing back from a bogey at No. 1, @XSchauffele made eight birdies to shoot 65, the low round of the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/arGGiWpbuu — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 13, 2019

Phil Mickelson, who shot a 5-under 67 in the first round, took a step back Friday. The lefty was one over and sat in a tie for 12th headed into the third round.

Rory McIlroy sits at even par through the first two rounds. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth each are 1-under par.

Notable players that missed Friday's cut were Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker and Angel Cabrera.