Bryson DeChambeau watches his drive off of the 15th tee during the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau almost finished the back nine in spectacular fashion in the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

DeChambeau, who nearly holed an 8-iron on the par-3 16th hole and chipped in for birdie on the 17th, hit the center of the flagstick on the 18th hole with his approach shot Thursday.

DeChambeau was in light rough near the fairway bunker and couldn't see the green from 196 yards out. He sent a beautiful iron into the green and the ball clanged off the flag and rolled one foot away before resting in front of the hole. He chipped in for birdie on the 18th.

"Oh my gosh," DeChambeau said after watching the replay for the first time. "I guess I should have pulled the flagstick."

DeChambeau had six birdies on his last seven holes for an opening 6-under 66. He holds a share of the lead with three-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau begins his second round Friday at 10:42 a.m. ET with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.