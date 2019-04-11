April 11 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne made a spectacular save with his skate blade against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stars forward Roope Kintz started the scoring chance after racing past Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis along the boards. Kintz attempted to bury a back-hand shot past Rinne, but the goalie kicked out his pad and blocked the attempt.

Dallas' Jason Dickinson trailed the play and tried to poke the puck across the goal line. Rinne was spun around the crease and managed to kick the puck off the red line with the back of his skate blade, denying Dickinson's rebound opportunity.

Rinne had 26 saves on 29 shots in Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Dallas rookie Miro Heiskanen scored two goals in his first postseason game and Mats Zuccarello added a goal in the third period.

Defensemen Roman Josi and P.K. Subban scored for the Predators.

Nashville hosts the Stars in Game 2 Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.