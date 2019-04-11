Patton Kizzire was in a three-way tie for the lead through nine holes in the first round of the 2019 Masters tournament Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- American golfer Patton Kizzire made the first eagle of the 2019 Masters tournament Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The No. 97 player in the world made par on the 445-yard, par-4 first hole in the first round, before walking up to the tee box on No. 2. Kizzire, 33, smacked his first shot 288 yards on the par-5, 575-yard hole, known as "Pink Dogwood."

He hit his approach shot 268 yards, placing it just short of the green and between two bunkers. Kizzire's third shot was pure magic.

He chipped the ball up onto the green and watched it bounce a few times. The ball slowed slightly before rolling around the top of the hole and falling in for eagle. Kizzire was tied for the lead after holing out on No. 2.

He made par on the next five holes before making birdie on No. 8. He made par on No. 9 to finish the front nine with a 3-under-par 33. He shared the lead with Justin Harding and Lucas Bjerregaard through nine holes.

Kizzire tees off in the first group for the second round with Sandy Lyle and Michael Kim at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Augusta.