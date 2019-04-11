Adam Scott of Australia hits from a bunker to the 2nd hole in the first round at the 2019 Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The first round of the Masters concluded Thursday with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau holding a share of first place and Tiger Woods finishing under par.

Woods is under par after the opening round of a major championship for the first time in five years. The last time Woods shot under par in the first round of a major came in the 2014 Open when he shot 69 at Hoylake.

Woods broke par at Augusta National for only the ninth time in 22 starts. He shot a 2-under-par 70 that put him in a tie for 11th place. He made four birdies and two bogeys, with the last coming at the par-4 17th hole.

The 43-year-old Woods has appeared in the Masters only three times since 2013 due to multiple back surgeries. He tied for 32nd in last year's event.

"I felt like I played well and did all the things I needed to do to post a good number," Woods told reporters. "I drove it well, hit some good irons and my speed was good on the greens. It was tricky. The wind puffs up, it goes down, it switches directions. It just kind of swirls out there, and it is hard to get a bead on exactly what it is doing at all times."

Several players with late tee times made runs later in the afternoon, including three-time major champion Koepka. He missed last year's Masters due to a wrist injury and has won three majors since he last competed at Augusta.

Koepka and DeChambeau made the turn at 1-under before speeding through the back nine of the course. Koepka and DeChambeau each shot a 6-under 66 to grab a share of the first-round lead.

Koepka played a bogey-free round and had birdies on five out of six holes on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15. He could have moved to 7-under on the 18th hole, but his putt curved to the right.

DeChambeau ended his opening round with six birdies on the final seven holes. He had a bogey on the 14th hole.

Phil Mickelson shot a 67 and is one stroke behind the lead. Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter shot 68s and sit in a tie for fourth place.

Justin Harding, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Kevin Kisner finished at 3-under in a logjam for sixth. Rickie Fowler (-2) and Jason Day (-2) sat in 11th with Woods, among others.

Patrick Reed, who won the green jacket last year, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were 1-over for 44th place.

The second round of the Masters continues Friday morning.