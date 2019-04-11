Jordan Spieth watches his hit off the third tee during a practice round before the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament starts Thursday at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods has four green jackets and is among the 19 former winners competing for another sport coat during the four-day tournament.

Augusta National opens its gates for fans at 8 a.m., with live online coverage teeing off with the honorary starters from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. EDT at Masters.com. The tournament website will follow that broadcast with its On The Range segment from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. before showing featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Masters.com's "Amen Corner" coverage runs from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., and holes 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. The national broadcast will air on Masters.com from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Round 1

Streaming at Masters.com -- Honorary Starters, 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m; On The Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Featured Groups, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.; broadcast, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Streaming at CBSSports.com -- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live TV on ESPN -- 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Round 2

Streaming at Masters.com -- On The Range, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Featured Groups, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.; broadcast, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Streaming at CBSSports.com -- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live TV on ESPN -- 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Round 3

Streaming at Masters.com -- On The Range, 11 a.m, to 1 p.m.; Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Amen Corner, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.; broadcast, 3 to 7 p.m.

Streaming at CBSSports.com -- Featured Groups, 11 a.m. to completion of play; Amen Corner, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Live TV on CBS -- 3 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Round 4

Streaming at Masters.com -- On The Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Featured Groups, 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Amen Corner, noon to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 1 to 6:30 p.m.; broadcast, 2 to 7 p.m.

Streaming at CBSSports.com -- Featured Groups, 11 a.m. to completion of play; Amen Corner, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; holes 15 and 16, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Live TV on CBS -- 2 to 7 p.m.