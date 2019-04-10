Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and the defending champion Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The 2019 edition of the Stanley Cup playoffs starts Wednesday as teams battle for Lord Stanley's Trophy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents' Trophy with a league-high 128 points, leading the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames by 21 points. Ten teams have had 120 or more points in NHL history, including four that won a championship. The Montreal Canadiens won those four titles in the 1970s.

The Lightning begin the postseason with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a shootout win over the New York Rangers.

The Carolina Hurricanes, who made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, face the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round.

In the other two Eastern Conference series, the Bruins battle the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders play Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Flames secured the top spot in the Western Conference with 107 points. Calgary hosts the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round.

The Nashville Predators meet the Dallas Stars, who made the postseason as the No. 1 wild-card team. The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets square off in a matchup of two physical squads.

The last Western Conference series pits the San Jose Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL released its first-round schedule Sunday morning. Below is the full Stanley Cup playoffs schedule for the opening round, along with game times and TV information:

Game 1: Blue Jackets at Lightning, Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, USA

Game 2: Blue Jackets at Lightning, Friday, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: Lightning at Blue Jackets, Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 4: Lightning at Blue Jackets, April 16, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC

*Game 5: Blue Jackets at Lightning, April 19, TBD

*Game 6: Lightning at Blue Jackets, April 21, TBD

*Game 7: Blue Jackets at Lightning, April 23, TBD

*If necessary

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Monday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

*Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins, April 19, TBD

*Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs, April 21, TBD

*Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins, April 23, TBD

Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA

Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, April 18, 7 p.m., NBCSWA

*Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, April 20, TBD

*Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, April 22, TBD

*Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, April 24, TBD

Game 1: Penguins at Islanders, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 2: Penguins at Islanders, Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 3: Islanders at Penguins, Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 4: Islanders at Penguins, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

*Game 5: Penguins at Islanders, April 18, TBD

*Game 6: Islanders at Penguins, April 20, TBD

*Game 7: Penguins at Islanders, April 22, TBD

Game 1: Avalanche at Flames, Thursday, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 2: Avalanche at Flames, Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 3: Flames at Avalanche, Monday, 10 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 4: Flames at Avalanche, April 17, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN

*Game 5: Avalanche at Flames, April 19, TBD

*Game 6: Flames at Avalanche, April 21, TBD

*Game 7: Avalanche at Flames, April 23, TBD

Game 1: Golden Knights at Sharks, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 2: Golden Knights at Sharks, Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 3: Sharks at Golden Knights, Sunday, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

*Game 5: Golden Knights at Sharks, April 18, TBD

*Game 6: Sharks at Golden Knights, April 21, TBD

*Game 7: Golden Knights at Sharks, April 23, TBD

Game 1: Stars at Predators, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET, USA

Game 2: Stars at Predators, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: Predators at Stars, Monday, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Game 4: Predators at Stars, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, USA

*Game 5: Stars at Predators, April 20, TBD

*Game 6: Predators at Stars, April 22, TBD

*Game 7: Stars at Predators, April 24, TBD

Game 1: Blues at Jets, Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network

Game 2: Blues at Jets, Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: Jets at Blues, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 4: Jets at Blues, April 16, 9:30 p.m. ET, CNBC

*Game 5: Blues at Jets, April 18, TBD

*Game 6: Jets at Blues, April 20, TBD

*Game 7: Blues at Jets, April 22, TBD