April 10 (UPI) -- The 2019 edition of the Stanley Cup playoffs starts Wednesday as teams battle for Lord Stanley's Trophy.
The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents' Trophy with a league-high 128 points, leading the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames by 21 points. Ten teams have had 120 or more points in NHL history, including four that won a championship. The Montreal Canadiens won those four titles in the 1970s.
The Lightning begin the postseason with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a shootout win over the New York Rangers.
The Carolina Hurricanes, who made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, face the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round.
In the other two Eastern Conference series, the Bruins battle the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders play Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Flames secured the top spot in the Western Conference with 107 points. Calgary hosts the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round.
The Nashville Predators meet the Dallas Stars, who made the postseason as the No. 1 wild-card team. The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets square off in a matchup of two physical squads.
The last Western Conference series pits the San Jose Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The NHL released its first-round schedule Sunday morning. Below is the full Stanley Cup playoffs schedule for the opening round, along with game times and TV information:Eastern Conference Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Game 1: Blue Jackets at Lightning, Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, USA
Game 2: Blue Jackets at Lightning, Friday, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: Lightning at Blue Jackets, Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 4: Lightning at Blue Jackets, April 16, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC
*Game 5: Blue Jackets at Lightning, April 19, TBD
*Game 6: Lightning at Blue Jackets, April 21, TBD
*Game 7: Blue Jackets at Lightning, April 23, TBD
*If necessaryBoston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Monday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
*Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins, April 19, TBD
*Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs, April 21, TBD
*Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins, April 23, TBDWashington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA
Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, April 18, 7 p.m., NBCSWA
*Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, April 20, TBD
*Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, April 22, TBD
*Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, April 24, TBDNew York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Game 1: Penguins at Islanders, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 2: Penguins at Islanders, Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 3: Islanders at Penguins, Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 4: Islanders at Penguins, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
*Game 5: Penguins at Islanders, April 18, TBD
*Game 6: Islanders at Penguins, April 20, TBD
*Game 7: Penguins at Islanders, April 22, TBDWestern Conference Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche at Flames, Thursday, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 2: Avalanche at Flames, Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 3: Flames at Avalanche, Monday, 10 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 4: Flames at Avalanche, April 17, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN
*Game 5: Avalanche at Flames, April 19, TBD
*Game 6: Flames at Avalanche, April 21, TBD
*Game 7: Avalanche at Flames, April 23, TBDSan Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: Golden Knights at Sharks, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 2: Golden Knights at Sharks, Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 3: Sharks at Golden Knights, Sunday, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
*Game 5: Golden Knights at Sharks, April 18, TBD
*Game 6: Sharks at Golden Knights, April 21, TBD
*Game 7: Golden Knights at Sharks, April 23, TBDNashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars at Predators, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET, USA
Game 2: Stars at Predators, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: Predators at Stars, Monday, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Game 4: Predators at Stars, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, USA
*Game 5: Stars at Predators, April 20, TBD
*Game 6: Predators at Stars, April 22, TBD
*Game 7: Stars at Predators, April 24, TBDWinnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Blues at Jets, Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network
Game 2: Blues at Jets, Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: Jets at Blues, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 4: Jets at Blues, April 16, 9:30 p.m. ET, CNBC
*Game 5: Blues at Jets, April 18, TBD
*Game 6: Jets at Blues, April 20, TBD
*Game 7: Blues at Jets, April 22, TBD