Duke freshman guard R.J. Barrett enters the NBA Draft

April 10 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils freshman guard R.J. Barrett is heading to the NBA, announcing his decision Wednesday to leave the school after one season.

Barrett announced the decision on his social media accounts, saying it's his "dream" to play in the NBA.

"It was amazing to play for Coach K, play for the brotherhood," Barrett said on Twitter and Instagram.

"It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since I was a young kid. It's also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there.

"I'm looking forward to coming back and supporting the Blue Devils any way I can. Just wanted to thank you for everything."

This season for the Blue Devils, Barrett was a first-team All-American, putting up 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Barrett never scored fewer than 13 points a game this past season, scoring at least 30 points in six games.

Two other high-profile Blue Devils players, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, have yet to announce their decisions about entering the NBA next season.

Duke point guard Tre Jones announced this week he would return to the school for his sophomore season.

The Blue Devils' season ended in a 68-67 Elite Eight loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament.