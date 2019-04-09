De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy lead Virginia past Texas Tech for first national title

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech for the school's first national title. De'Andre Hunter had 27 points and Kyle Guy added 24 points. File Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The Virginia Cavaliers outlasted the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in overtime Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to win the national championship.

The Cavaliers had only reached the Final Four twice in program history. In Virginia's first trip to the national semifinal since 1984, the Cavaliers walked away with their first national title in school history.

Virginia's victory came one year after suffering a historic upset against No. 16 seed UMBC in the first round. The Cavaliers rebounded from the crushing setback by lifting the championship trophy.

"When they come into my office I got a poster of 'Rocky' on the steps," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. "And I told them, I just want a chance at a title fight one day. That's all we want. And these guys came to fight for this title and now we're the champs."

De'Andre Hunter led the Cavaliers with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He added seven rebounds and one assist. Guard Kyle Guy contributed 24 points and three assists.

Virginia's Ty Jerome nearly posted a triple-double with 16 points, nine assists and eight boards. Mamadi Diakite added nine points and seven rebounds.

Texas Tech, appearing in its first Final Four and championship game, trailed the Cavaliers by 10 points in the second half. The Red Raiders rallied and grabbed a three-point advantage with under a minute remaining.

Hunter knocked down a critical 3-pointer to send the game into overtime at 68-68. The sophomore forward drained another 3-pointer with 2:07 left in the extra period to seal the Cavs' win.

"I'm just so proud of our guys fighting back and sending the game to overtime," Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. "I'm just so proud to be these guys' coach."

TTU's Jarrett Culver finished with 15 points but shot 5-of-22 from the field, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range. He added nine rebounds and six assists, both team highs.

Brandone Francis led the Red Raiders with 17 points. Davide Moretti had 15 points and Matt Mooney scored 10. Kyler Edwards added 12 points and three boards.