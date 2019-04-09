Chris Mullin steps down as men's basketball coach at St.John's

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin helped the Red Storm to reach the top 25 and NCAA Tournament this past season, but Tuesday announced he is stepping down as coach. File Photo by Stephen Dorian Miner/UPI Photo | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Chris Mullin announced Tuesday he is stepping down as the head coach of the men's basketball program at St.John's.

"We thank Coach Mullin for all of his contributions to our men's basketball program," St. John's Director of Athletics Mike Cragg said.

"St. John's basketball progressed well during his tenure, culminating with a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

"Coach Mullin has a deep passion for this program and he has been committed to helping our student-athletes achieve their goals on and off the court, so I know this was not an easy decision. We wish him and his family nothing but the best as he begins this new chapter of his life."

Mullin took over as head coach of the Red Storm in 2015, and this season made the NCAA tournament before losing in the first four to Arizona State and finishing the season at 21-13.

"This has been an extremely emotional decision, but after a recent personal loss, I took time to reflect upon my true values and believe this is the right time to make a change," Mullin said in a statement.

The coach cited losing his brother Roddy -- his role model -- as part of the reason for stepping down. Mullin's brother died from cancer March 3 at age 58.

On Saturday, St.John's had released a statement confirming that Mullin was going to stay as head coach of the Red Storm, despite rumors that he might not return next season.

In four seasons as head coach, Mullin went 59-73. Under Mullin this season, the Red Storm reached the top 25 national rankings for the first time since 2014-15.

Bobby Hurley and Rick Pitino are among several candidates that the school is reportedly considering to replace Mullin.