Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes was named the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has emerged as a candidate for the men's basketball head coaching job at UCLA.

247 Sports reported that Barnes -- who has also coached at Texas, Clemson, Providence and George Mason -- spoke to Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer on Sunday night. They were expected to speak again Monday.

Barnes, 64, led Tennessee to a 31-6 record in 2018, before the Volunteers were knocked out by Purdue in the Sweet 16 at the 2019 NCAA tournament. Tennessee's 31 wins were tied for the most in a season in program history, equaling the team's 31 wins during the 2007-08 season.

Barnes owns an 88-50 record in four seasons at Tennessee. He posted a 402-180 record in 17 seasons at Texas, before taking the Tennessee job in 2015. Barnes coached for four seasons at Clemson before his long run with the Longhorns. He coached for six seasons at Providence before bolting for Texas. Barnes began his coaching career in 1987 at George Mason.

He owns a 692-364 record during his head coaching tenure.

UCLA is searching for a new coach after firing Steve Alford on Dec. 31. Several coaches, including John Calipari, Tony Bennett, Mick Cronin, Jamie Dixon have been linked to the opening since Alford's departure.

Barnes signed a contract extension with Tennessee in 2018. He was named the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year on Sunday.