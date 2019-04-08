Rick Barnes to turn down UCLA offer, will remain with Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes rejected an offer from UCLA and will return to the Vols. UCLA reportedly offered Barnes $5 million per year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Tennessee Volunteers men's head basketball coach Rick Barnes has decided to remain with the school after a hard push by UCLA.

Sources told ESPN and VolQuest that UCLA aggressively pursued Barnes last week with a lucrative contract worth about $5 million per year, not including bonuses and other incentives.

Barnes, who became the school's coach before the 2015-16 season, opted to stay with the Vols on Monday after Tennessee countered with a new deal. Financial terms of the new agreement weren't disclosed.

"The last few days have been interesting to say the least," Tennessee director of athletics Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "One of the nation's most tradition-rich college basketball programs identified what we here at Tennessee already knew -- that Rick Barnes is one of the game's elite coaches and a program-changer.

"The University of Tennessee and East Tennessee as a whole have developed an enhanced love and appreciation for our men's basketball program and its culture under Rick's leadership, and I'm thrilled that he will remain a part of our Tennessee Athletics family."

Barnes was named Naismith Coach of the Year on Sunday and met with Fulmer later that day, according to ESPN. Barnes considered the UCLA job due to its tradition and past accomplishments but wanted to meet with Fulmer before making a decision.

Barnes originally signed a contract extension with Tennessee in September that ran through the 2024 season. The deal paid him $3.25 million this season and contained gradual raises until reaching $3.75 million in 2024.

Tennessee posted a 31-6 record, including a program-best 19 straight wins, and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before losing to Purdue. The team's 31 wins matched a school record.