National Championship Game: Texas Tech's Tariq Owens starts vs. Virginia

April 8 (UPI) -- Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens was introduced as a starter for the Red Raiders' national championship game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Owens previously suffered a high ankle sprain in Texas Tech's victory over Michigan State on Saturday night. He fell awkwardly in the second half and was helped to the locker room.

The 6-foot-10 senior exited the tunnel later in the second frame and re-entered the contest with 6:52 left. He went back to the bench at the 5:38 mark.

Owens had a walking boot on his right foot Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and didn't practice with the team, according to USA Today. Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard told CBS before the game that Owens would play.

"Under normal circumstances he wouldn't play tonight, but this is the last Monday in college basketball, so he's going to try," Beard said.

Owens played a pivotal role in the Red Raiders' Final Four win over the Spartans. In 23 minutes, he recorded seven points and four rebounds but had a solid defensive showing with three blocks. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season.