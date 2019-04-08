April 8 (UPI) -- Kansas forward Dedric Lawson announced Monday that he is entering the NBA draft.

The junior tweeted his decision, stating that he will "pursue" his "life's dream by declaring for the NBA draft."

This last season he averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks.

Kansas was eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the second round by Auburn, who will play Virginia for the national title Monday night.

Lawson's college playing days started in Memphis for the Tigers from 2015 to 2017, averaging 17.5 points per game over 65 total games played in his two years.

In his freshman year at Memphis, the forward earned AAC Rookie of the Year honors.

The following season as a sophomore, he led Memphis with 19.2 points per game and was named First-Team All-AAC.