Jockey Zac Purton looks for a challenge that's not there as Beauty Generation cruises to his eighth straight win Sunday at Sha Tin in Hong Kong, primed for the Champions Mile and a trip to Japan. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club

April 8 (UPI) -- Gran Alegria bid to become the latest in a long line of Japanese super fillies, Beauty Generation won again in Hong Kong and Australia celebrated another big weekend of Group 1 events at Royal Randwick.

And with the flat season just getting going in England, it's time to check in on preparations for the 204th renewal of the Derby on Epsom Downs, set for June 1.

Right. Onward.

Japan

Gran Alegria bids fair to become the next Buena Vista, Gentildonna or even Almond Eye after a rather easy victory in Sunday's Grade 1 Oka Sho, or Japanese 1000 Guineas at Hanshin Racecourse. The Deep Impact filly not only won by 2 1/2 lengths but, in doing so, broke the stakes record established last year by Almond Eye, who went on to win the 2018 Japan Cup and last weekend won the Dubai Turf at Meydan.

With Christope Lemaire up, Gran Alegria established a stalking position in the 1,600-meters Oka Sho, swept around the leaders turning for home and was long gone by the time Shigeru Pink Dia came flying between rivals to snatch second from Chrono Genesis. The favorite, Danon Fantasy, another by Deep Impact, finished fourth in a trip compromised by her outside post position.

Gran Alegria finished in 1:32.7 over firm turf, shaving 0.4 second off Almond Eye's stakes record. Lemaire said the filly, out of the successful U.S. turf miler Tapitsfly, was impressive in her seasonal debut. But he expressed caution about the next steps.

"She certainly won strongly today," Lemaire said. "I was a little bit worried as it was her first time out after a long break. She was unable to make use of her speed in the Asahi Hai Futurity so I made sure this time to secure a good position early on and from there I had every confidence in her exceptional speed.

"The extended 2,400 meters in the Yushun Himba, though, is going to be a tough race for us," Lemaire added. The Yushun Himba is the second leg of the Japanese filly Triple Crown.

Australia

Angel of Truth, an Animal Kingdom colt, made all the going, then swept clear to a 3 1/2-lengths upset victory in Saturday's Group 1 Harrolds Australian Derby at Royal Randwick. With Corey Brown up for trainer Gwenda Markwell, Angel of Truth finished the 2,400 meters in 2:35.67, securing his second straight win. Madison County and Surely Sacred secured the minor placings while the co-favorites, Global Exchange and Chapada, reported sixth and 10th, respectively.

In the day's other Group 1 events at Royal Randwick, Godolphin continued its global rampage as Microphone edged the favorite, Loving Gaby, to land the Inglis Sire's Stakes, atoning for his runner-up showing in the Golden Slipper, Santa Ana Lane rallied from last to post a dominating win in the Aquis T J Smith Stakes at 1,200 meters and Brutal surged by Dreamforce in the final 50 meters to win The Star Doncaster Mile by 1 length with Hartnell third.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's best, Beauty Generation, and some others had nice warm ups Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse for the Group 1 races on Champions Day, three weeks down the road.

Beauty Generation was never tested while alertly winning the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy after leading from the start. Eagle Way was flying late but fell 1 1/4 lengths short of catching the champion, who is headed for the Champions Mile. Pakistan Star's bid stalled out and he finished third.

Both Eagle Way and Pakistan Star are headed for the Group 1 FWD QE II Cup on Champions Day.

Trainer John Moore said Beauty Generation was fully involved in posting his eighth straight victory with Zac Purton in the kip.

"Bored? This horse? Not at all," Moore said. "What I can see, the horse loves where he is and he doesn't like getting beat. Even when he's on the small track every morning, he wants to pass horses. He's just amazing."

Should things go to plan in the Champions Mile, Moore and owner Patrick Kowk are eyeing a trip to Japan for the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen, also at 1,600 meters, in June.

A supporting race on Sunday's Sha Tin card also produced victor Dark Dream -- fourth in the BMW Hong Kong Derby -- as a contender for the QE II Cup. With Purton up, Dark Dream rallied to win the Harlech Handicap by 3/4 length and trainer Frankie Lor said the Group 1 tilt is next. Purton added: "We haven't seen his best yet. It's still to come."

England

The list of second entries for the Group 1 Investec Derby at Epsom includes Line of Duty, winner of last November's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. The Galileo colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, is one of three Godolphin second entries. In all, 14 were on the list, bringing to 107 the number eligible for the 204th Derby, to be run June 1.